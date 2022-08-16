Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $306.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

