Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,876 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

KEY opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.