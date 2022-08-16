Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 751 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

