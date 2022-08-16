Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Halliburton by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 112,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,399 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 303,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.