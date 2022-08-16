Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

