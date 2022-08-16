Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 562,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

