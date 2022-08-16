Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock worth $3,093,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Equinix stock opened at $714.79 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $662.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

