Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $736,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 159,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

