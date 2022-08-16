Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $876,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.