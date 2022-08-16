Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $896,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

RRX stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

