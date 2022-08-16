Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

