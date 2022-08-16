Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $750,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

