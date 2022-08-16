Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $882,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $300.68 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.