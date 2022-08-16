Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,063 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.