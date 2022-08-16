Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,389 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

