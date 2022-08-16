Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,638 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

