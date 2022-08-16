Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

