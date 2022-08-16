Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

