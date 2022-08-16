Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

LRCX opened at $517.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

