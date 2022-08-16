Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,184 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.