Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $913,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.85.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

