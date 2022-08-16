Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $991,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

