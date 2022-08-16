Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

