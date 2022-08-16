Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,842 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $43,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.45.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

