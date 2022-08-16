Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,112 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Snap by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Snap stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,293.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

