Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 82,778 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

