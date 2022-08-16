Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $604.49 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.63 and a 200 day moving average of $558.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.