Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,883 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ATI were worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ATI by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ATI by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 138,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in ATI by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 581,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.45 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

