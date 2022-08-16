Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $29.71 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 84,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,446 shares of company stock valued at $977,690. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

