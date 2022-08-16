Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $35.37 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $35,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 77,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,952 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

