Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $21,428,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 575,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 472,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

