Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $405.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

