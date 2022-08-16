Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,073 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $41,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CRS opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

