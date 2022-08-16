Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,456 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,456 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

