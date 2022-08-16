Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,031 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

