Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $32.57 on Friday. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

