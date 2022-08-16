Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $536.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

