Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 70.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

NNDM opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

