NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,085 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

