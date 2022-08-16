NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.