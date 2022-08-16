NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $388.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.51.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

