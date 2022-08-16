NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.