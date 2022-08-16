Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.