Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.