Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 287 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $209.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

