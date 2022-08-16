Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,646,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

