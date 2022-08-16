Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NVS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

