Oak Thistle LLC Invests $242,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.