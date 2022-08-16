Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 594.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $377.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.