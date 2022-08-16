Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 594.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.