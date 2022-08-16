Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

